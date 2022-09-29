New Zealand to miss out on WRC in 2023

Rally New Zealand will not be included on the 2023 FIA World Rally Championship calendar.

The announcement was made ahead of the start of action for this year’s Auckland-based event, the first after a decade-long hiatus.

Due to the competitive nature of securing a spot on the calendar, the organisers of Rally New Zealand have commenced negotiations to secure a biennial place on the calendar.

While the event organisers are pushing for a biennial arrangement, WRC representatives have previously stated that such an arrangement is not feasible.

It comes after WRC Promoter Event Director Simon Larkin revealed in July that Australia would miss out on hosting an event in 2023, as organisers entered discussions with a new government partner to host an event in 2024.

It has raised concerns over what it means for a potential WRC event in Australia, with Rally Australia unlikely to alternate with Rally New Zealand.

If Rally New Zealand is awarded the event in 2024, it means that Rally Australia will likely miss out that year.

Initially slated to take place in 2020, the return of Rally New Zealand was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rally Chairman Peter Johnston believes that the event has a strong future.

“WRC has deep roots in New Zealand and the fan interest this week shows how special this event is for our country,” Johnston said.

“This week is the first FIA World Championship motorsport event to be held in New Zealand featuring hybrid electric vehicles and fully sustainable fuel which represents a new age of motorsport.

“We are confident that after a successful event this week that our team will be in a strong position to be included on the 2024 WRC calendar.”

WRC Promoter Managing Director Jona Siebel is keen to build on the body of work that secured the event’s return to the calendar this year.

“The amount of work that PJ [Peter Johnston] and his team have done, along with the great support of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and the other sponsors and partners, we want to find a way to make sure this effort can be capitalised on with a strategy for a future return,” Siebel said.

“This will require a clear commitment from central government as well as Auckland Unlimited, and we’re very much in the mix with these negotiations now.

“Rally New Zealand has a great heritage in the WRC, and as we’ve seen with the recent return of Safari Rally Kenya and Acropolis Rally Greece, it is a key ambition of WRC Promoter to maintain such events where possible.”

Rally New Zealand will commence today with a Super Special Stage in the Auckland Domain from 17:30 local time/14:30 AEST.