Grove confirms 2023 Supercars driver line-up

Penrite Racing has confirmed its full-time driver line-up for the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship.

As expected, David Reynolds and Matthew Payne will take the reins of its Ford Mustangs on a regular basis next year, following the latter’s competitive debut in next month’s Repco Bathurst 1000.

Reynolds, on the other hand, is a relative veteran, who will embark on a third season of his current stint with the squad now known as Grove Racing when Supercars’ Gen3 ruleset kicks in next year.

“I’m really happy to have the next stage of my career locked in,” said the 2017 Bathurst 1000 winner, now 37 years old.

“I really feel like we’re moving in the right direction together ahead of Gen3 and we’re all on the same page as a team as we continue to grow.

“We’ve had some strong results this year and we can continue to get better.

“It’ll be a good challenge having Matt join us full-time; he’s been quick in everything he’s raced so I hope we push each other and ultimately move the team forward.”

Payne has been earmarked by the Groves as a future Supercars Championship driver for some time now, with a view that he might have done so in a seat of his own this year already.

Instead, he has continued to cut his teeth in its Dunlop Super2 Series entry, leading that competition at times and currently occupying third position in the standings.

The 19-year-old said, “It’s a nice feeling to announce this prior to heading to Mount Panorama for my first Bathurst 1000.

“I would like to thank the whole Grove Group especially Steve, Brenton and Tania for placing so much belief in my ability from a very early stage in my racing career, and to my personal crew for making it all fall into place so early on.

“I feel ready for Supercars and the learning process that goes with it. Grove Racing is a team that has enormous potential and plenty of upside to succeed.

“The new Gen3 era is going to be exciting, and I can’t wait to hit the track next year but first is Bathurst – Lee and I have a job to do there, as well as my Super2 campaign, which we are still in with a shot of winning in our first year.”

As Payne noted, he will partner Lee Holdsworth, who recently announced his impending retirement from full-time driving, at Mount Panorama next month.

Practice at Bathurst starts on Thursday, October 6.