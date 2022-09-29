French title winner joins TCR field for Supercheap Auto Bathurst International

Teddy Clairet, who boasts two touring car titles in his native France, will drive a Peugeot in TCR Australia at November’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst International.

The first conformed international for the event, Clairet will line up with local Peugeot squad Garry Rogers Motorsport for the seventh and final round of the 2022 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series season at Mount Panorama.

While on debut at Bathurst, he will not lack for experience in a 308 TCR, given he already drives one for family-run Team Clairet Sport in TCR Europe.

“I’m really excited to come to Australia and race there,” he said.

“Bathurst is a mythical track so, for me it’s a dream to race there and I’m really looking forward to discover this wonderful place.

“I have a lot of respect for this kind of track so I will use all the help that I can find to understand the track and enjoy the race.

“Of course, I know the car very well, so that’s a good point.

“Also, I know that Garry Rogers Motorsport is a super team which also knows the car really well.

“I’m fully confident they will provide me a great car to compete against the grid, and that they will put me in the best condition to fight for a strong result.”

Clairet will join fellow GRM Peugeot drivers Jordan Cox, Aaron Cameron, Dylan O’Keeffe, and Ben Bargwanna in the field.

Team Director Barry Rogers said, “It will be fantastic to welcome Teddy into the GRM squad and have him as international representation at the Bathurst International.

“Teddy is a very experienced racer, and a really lovely guy too. He races in his family team, and that’s what we are all about at GRM. He is going to fit in really well.

“This is also a great way to extend our relationship with Stellantis [constructors of the Peugeot TCR car] and it has opened the door to opportunities such as getting Teddy to Australia for the Bathurst International and also Aaron Cameron to France to compete in the FIA Motorsport Games.

“We’re looking forward to seeing how Teddy goes at Bathurst, while we will also have one eye on the series title too.

“Our man Jordan Cox is right in the fight for the title, and we’re all pushing as hard as we can to ensure that Jordan and the rest of our team are right at the pointy end of the field at Mount Panorama in November.”

The Supercheap Auto Bathurst International takes place on November 11-13, with all Saturday and Sunday action to be streamed live and ad-free on Stan Sport.