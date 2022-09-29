Foyt shares ‘mutual desire’ with Kellett on 2023 IndyCar season

AJ Foyt Racing and Dalton Kellett have a “mutual desire” to compete together in IndyCar next year, according to team President Larry Foyt.

Kellett has driven for the squad for the last three IndyCar seasons, including on a part-time basis in 2020, but there are no guarantees he will be back for a fourth.

Foyt has thus far locked in just the one driver, namely Benjamin Pedersen, a race winner in Indy Lights this year.

The announcement of that signing in recent hours, however, made no reference to which particular entry the Danish-American will drive, creating further doubt about Kellett’s tenure.

Larry Foyt dampened some of that doubt when he was asked if he would like to retain the Canadian.

“Sure, we talk often, and I think there’s a mutual desire to continue,” he responded.

“I think we both just know we have to make sure we can put together a really good team around him.

“So, we’re trying to see what that would look like and if it’s a possibility or not, so I think that’s where it sits.

“We haven’t decided, necessarily; we’re just trying to see who’s available [and] what it would really look like if we did.”

Foyt began the 2022 season running three cars, but shed the #11 entry which Tatiana Calderon drove on road courses/street circuits and JR Hildebrand on ovals when the sponsor linked to the former, Rokit, failed to make payments.

There is, however, some desire to field three Chevrolet-powered Dallaras again in 2023.

“Right now, what I’d say is we’re definitely two cars for sure, potentially could be three,” explained Larry Foyt.

“I don’t want to speculate too much whether we’ll be two or three, but certainly two.

“There is a possibility of three, but I’m not sure where that’s going to end up yet.”

Kyle Kirkwood drove Car #14 this year, finishing the season 24th in the standings, and his on his way back to Andretti Autosport after winning the 2021 Indy Lights title with that team.

Kellett, in Car #4, ended the 2022 campaign one position behind, albeit with a 50-point deficit to his team-mate.

The 2023 season starts on the weekend of Sunday, March 5 at St Petersburg.