Cauchi: Reynolds is a ‘real leader’ at Grove Racing

The recently re-confirmed David Reynolds is a ‘real leader’ at Penrite Racing, according to Team Principal David Cauchi.

Grove Racing formally announced its driving line up for the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship earlier today.

Reynolds will continue for a third season with the squad, having joined the Groves last year from Erebus Motorsport.

The 2017 Bathurst 1000 winner has largely carried Grove Racing in 2022, with six podiums and a pole to his name.

Meanwhile, the long-expected graduation of Matt Payne to a main game seat was also announced with the rookie locked in.

Retaining Reynolds is a major coup for the team ahead of Supercars’ Gen3 era.

“Our driver line-up next year provides us with a good mix of youth and experience,” said Cauchi.

“Dave has been a real leader for us and has shown everyone this year that he can be at the pointy end when he has the right car to work with, so we’re glad to extend our relationship with him.

“Matt has been a part of the Grove Junior Team and will be the first driver to come through that program and graduate to a main series seat.

“He has shown his ability in our Super2 car this year, and it will be exciting to see a fast rookie in the Supercars Championship.

“With the change to Gen3 cars and regulations in 2023, everyone will be adapting and learning a new car, so it will be a challenge for all drivers and teams.”

It is understood that Reynolds’ extension was an option at the team’s discretion.

Team owner, Stephen Grove is keen to further develop Payne as he makes the step up to Supercars.

“Our 2023 driver line-up gives us great flexibility with the experience and continuity of Dave, combined with the first graduate of the Grove Junior Team into Supercar,” said Grove.

“Matt brings speed and a work ethic that drives success.

“The development of our next generation of driver in Matt, together with a vastly experienced driver in Dave makes for a great combination in 2023.”