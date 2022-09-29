Albon confirmed for F1 return in Singapore

Alex Albon will return to the Formula 1 grid this weekend after missing the Italian Grand Prix due to appendicitis.

The Williams driver was withdrawn from the event in Monza on Saturday morning, Nyck de Vries making his F1 race debut in his place.

Albon underwent surgery and has since recovered sufficiently to return to the grid in Singapore.

“Firstly, I’d just like to thank everyone for all their messages and support over the Italian Grand Prix weekend,” he said.

“My preparation for Singapore has been a little different than normal but I’m feeling good and I’ve done everything possible to get ready for one of the most physical races on the calendar.

“I am not underestimating how big of a challenge this is going to be, but I am looking forward to hitting the track on Friday and getting back driving.

“It’s a great street circuit and the closest race to home for me in Thailand, so I’m really excited to be here and to see the fans that have turned out.”

Albon has raced in Singapore once before, when driving for Red Bull in 2019 – the last time the event was held.

Williams sits at the foot of the constructors’ championship table with six points, four of them from the Thai-licenced driver and two from his Italian GP replacement.

“It has been a few years since we last raced in Singapore and although the layout will be largely unchanged, the track surface is likely to be quite different and is likely to evolve rapidly during the weekend,” observed Dave Robson, Williams’ Head of Vehicle Performance.

“Whilst the late timing of the sessions helps to reduce the rain risk, it adds to the varying conditions as the track changes from the afternoon to the evening.

“All of this adds to the challenge of preparing for the Singapore Grand Prix and helps make it a unique and special event.

“As we now refocus on Singapore, we expect a more challenging weekend, but we also know that a street circuit like Singapore can present opportunity to do well and we will be looking to maximise these chances.”

Opening practice in Marina Bay begins on Friday at 18:00 local time (20:00 AEST/03:00 BST/22:00 ET).