Triple Eight hiring for exciting new roles

Triple Eight Engineering is currently searching for exceptional talent to join its highly successful motorsport engineering and manufacturing business.

Triple Eight competes at the highest level in the Supercars Championship, GT World Challenge Australia, GT World Challenge Asia, and more.

It has become the most successful team in Australian motorsport history.

The roles that the team is advertising include a Supercars Subassembly Mechanic and an AMG Customer Support Officer, both of which will require candidates to have a minimum of two years of experience within their required fields.

“Triple Eight is fast-paced and exciting, we have a lot of different projects on the go at one time, it’s a very dynamic workplace. There’s a lot of different teams,” said Jessica Dane, Commercial Operations and Team Co-Owner.

“We have a winning culture because our team is built on success, but it takes the right people to build that.

“We’re looking for someone who has that winning attitude, that is willing to work as a team and chip in with that extra mile, our success is built on the individuals taking the extra mile for their teammates.”

The Supercars Subassembly Mechanic role will include travel within Australia and overseas, requiring meticulous preparation of the Triple Eight Engineering race cars.

The AMG Customer Support Officer is a new role that will see the individual service all GT customers throughout Australia and New Zealand.

They will travel to motorsport events within this region to represent the Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing programme, which is exclusively represented by Triple Eight Engineering.

“The AMG role is really exciting; our AMG relationship and GT programme are some of the fastest growing areas of the business so it’s a fantastic opportunity to help grow that side of the business,” Dane told Speedcafe.com.

“The right person for the role will have not only a great mechanical aptitude but will also be highly organised and have really strong customer relationship skills.

“They will know how to deliver the best product and service to our customers all over Australia and New Zealand.”

Internal growth and opportunity are principal factors at Triple Eight, the team perennially aims to equip its workers with industry-ready skills and workplace experience.

“We’re always looking to challenge our team members and help them grow, so they can not only progress in their role but within motorsport as a whole.

“In return, it’s not only about what benefits Triple Eight but the team members as well.”

CLICK HERE to apply for the Supercars Subassembly Mechanic role.

CLICK HERE to apply for the AMG Customer Support Officer role.