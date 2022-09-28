Retro look for Pither/Hill at Bathurst

The PremiAir Racing car of Chris Pither and Cameron Hill will adopt a retro look at next month’s Repco Bathurst 1000.

Pither/Hill’s #22 ZB Commodore will feature a livery inspired by the Coca-Cola Commodore VR which claimed a podium finish in the 1995 Great Race driven by Wayne Gardner and Neil Crompton.

“When it came to deciding what car and team to honour for this year’s Bathurst, we couldn’t go past Wayne Gardner and Neil Crompton’s #7 Coca-Cola car,” said Pither.

“It is a truly iconic car, instantly recognisable, and of course, it obviously has a lot of synergy for us being backed by Coca-Cola.

“I am very happy with the look and I can’t wait to see what we can do while flying these colours at the Great Race this year.”

Gardner established his own Australian Touring Car Championship team in 1994 after purchasing Bob Forbes’ existing squad.

The Sydney-based team ran Coca-Cola-backed Commodores with Gardner and Crompton pairing up at the Bathurst 1000 each year from 1994-1997.

In 1995 the duo finished third before the team closed at the end of the 1997 season.

Lyndon Hunter, National Partnerships Manager at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, added: “Coca-Cola has a very long and passionate association with motorsports.

“We jumped at the chance to honour some of our history and the achievements of our drivers’ past at Bathurst, the most storied racing venue there is in Australia.

“The livery is equal parts striking and nostalgic and is a very fitting tribute to the #7 Coca-Cola that we saw flying around Mount Panorama in ’95 with Wayne Gardner and Neil Crompton behind the wheel.

“We can’t wait to see it in action this October.”

Practice 1 at Bathurst will get underway at 11:00 AEDT on Thursday, October 6.

PremiAir Racing will be one of a number of teams on track at Queensland Raceway today for a pre-Bathurst test.