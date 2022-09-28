Matt Braid leaves ARG CEO role

Matt Braid is leaving the CEO role at the Australian Racing Group at the end of the month, Speedcafe.com has learnt.

It is believed that Liam Curkpatrick has been appointed to a newly-created role of Chief Operating Officer (COO), and will hence take over Braid’s duties.

The Chief Executive Officer role which the latter had held will not be filled once he steps down, effective October 1.

UPDATE: He will, however, remain involved in an advisory capacity.

Teams have been informed that Braid is pursuing opportunities outside of motorsport, having worked at ARG since before the inaugural Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series in 2019.

A note to teams, obtained by Speedcafe.com, reads, in part, “Matt will continue in an advisory role supporting the transition and working with the board and management on key strategic initiatives.”

Braid previously worked for Supercars, holding the position of Managing Director before his resignation in mid-2017.

Prior to that, he had spent 11 years at Volvo Cars Australia, and was instrumental in the S60 programme which Garry Rogers Motorsport ran in Supercars.

Braid’s departure from the ARG CEO role and Curpatrick’s consequent promotion will likely trigger a shuffle in the company’s ranks, given Curpatrick is heavily involved in the operational aspects of several categories.

That includes the Category Administrator role in Touring Car Masters and S5000, the latter of which he shares with Chris Lambden.

ARG’s properties also include the National Trans Am Series and the Bathurst 6 Hour.

It had also been in the mix to buy Supercars last year, which did not come to pass.

However, two figures with close ties to ARG, namely Garry/Barry Rogers and Sydney property magnate Brian Boyd, did end up as Supercars shareholders, although the latter has now divested.