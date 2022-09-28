Livery change on Pye entry ahead of Bathurst 1000

Team 18 has revealed a fresh livery which will be run on the #20 ZB Commodore at the Bathurst and Gold Coast Repco Supercars Championship rounds.

Scott Pye and co-driver Tyler Everingham will field the Alspec logo on the car starting at next month’s Great Race.

Everingham is set for his second start in the Mount Panorama enduro, with the combination recently confirmed.

The entry will still feature backing from Nulon, as it has done for most of this season, though Alspec will take over as naming rights.

Tweaks have been made to the colour scheme, with the logo visible on the car’s side, while the splitter and drivers’ race suits feature flashes of green.

The sponsorship will continue at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 where Pye will run solo given the absence of the enduro format.

Alspec is an Australian-owned company that designs and produces a comprehensive range of aluminium systems and products for commercial, residential, and industrial applications.

The car was shown off at the company’s distribution centre in Dandenong, with Pye is set for his 11th Great Race start and third with Team 18.

“To have Alspec on board as naming rights partner is exciting, they’re a great supporter of Team 18 and they’ve been on the car all year,” said Pye.

“Excited for Bathurst, it’s a track everyone looks forward to going to and to see everyone’s face when we revealed the car made it all the more special, so I’m looking forward to getting up to the Mountain next week.

“Our preparation for the Great Race has been really good, for us as a group, it’s been a huge focus of ours for a long time.

“This season has had its challenges so we like to focus on Bathurst and try and turn our season around with a fantastic result there.

“The car looks great, the green works well, one of my most successful go-karts was bright green so I’m excited to have that back on board and I just can’t wait to get it on track at the Mountain.”

Team 18 will take to Winton Motor Raceway today for a pre-Bathurst test ahead of the October 6-9 event.