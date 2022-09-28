IndyCar announces 2023 calendar

IndyCar has released a 17-race 2023 calendar with a very similar look and feel to this year’s.

The campaign starts a week later than in 2022 but finishes at the same time as it did earlier this month, with just Nashville and the second Indianapolis road course weekend swapping positions on the calendar, towards the back end of the season.

As such, the split remains seven road course races, five on street circuits, and five on ovals, including the double-header at Iowa Speedway.

St Petersburg kicks off the season on the weekend of Sunday, March 5, before a gap of almost four weeks preceding the Texas Motor Speedway race on Sunday, April 2.

IndyCar also visits Long Beach and Barber Motorsports Park in April, before the now customary double of a road course race and the Indianapolis 500 itself in the Month of May.

Detroit retains its early-June weekend, although it moves from Bell Isle to a city location next year, followed by Road America a fortnight later then Toronto and Iowa in July.

Nashville also keeps the same date, that being the first weekend of August, but the Brickyard double-header with NASCAR has moved back to the weekend of August 12-13, with IndyCar racing on the Saturday.

The final three events of the season now take place on three consecutive weekends, rather than there being a weekend off between Gateway and Portland.

As has become the norm, in a standard season, Laguna Seca hosts the finale.

“We have worked hard to achieve date and venue equity, which has been an ongoing goal at IndyCar,” said IndyCar President Jay Frye.

“We are excited to return to downtown Detroit, and the repaves at Road America and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will add new challenges for the drivers and teams.

“The intensity level will also be at an all-time high as we conclude the season with three weekends in a row.

“As we build off the record-breaking 2022 season, we could not be more enthusiastic to see how 2023 unfolds.”

Start times for 2023 sessions are yet to be announced.

IndyCar Series 2023 calendar