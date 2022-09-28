> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Supercars teams testing at Winton

Wednesday 28th September, 2022 - 1:09pm

View images of select Supercars teams testing at Winton Motor Raceway today.

The rebuilt Will Brown/Jack Perkins #9 ZB Commodore was joined by the Erebus Motorsport wildcard of Greg Murphy/Richie Stanway, both Team 18 cars, and Reef McCarthy’s Super2 entry.

Pictures: Geoff Colson

_GRC1324
_CPH5900
_CPH5931
_CPH5940
_CPH5952
_CPH6174
_GRC1431
_JCP1836
_JCP1840
_JCP1875

