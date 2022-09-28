> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Pre-Bathurst test for Supercars teams at QR

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 28th September, 2022 - 4:57pm

View all the colour from the pre-Bathurst test for select Supercars teams at Queensland Raceway today.

The Supercheap Auto-backed wildcard was joined by the other two Triple Eight Race Engineering cars, Dick Johnson Racing, PremiAir Racing, and Matt Stone Racing.

CLICK HERE for a gallery of images from Winton.

308797980_532211752240017_7559370439495734247_n
309185294_532198085574717_7506892103177026187_n
Bathurst-Test-Day22-2521
Bathurst-Test-Day22-2570
Bathurst-Test-Day22-3005
Bathurst-Test-Day22-3135
IMG_1436
IMG_1437
IMG_1438
IMG_1439
IMG_1440
IMG_1441
MH1_3799
MH1_3832
MH1_3898
MH1_3908
MH1_3936
MH1_4110
MH1_4116
MH1_4394
MH1_4437
MH1_4441
MH1_4452
MH1_4458
MH1_4463
MH1_4490
MH1_4504
MH1_4511
MH2_6656
MH2_6661
MH2_6670 (1)
MH2_6838 (1)
MH2_6854
MH2_6890
MH2_6949

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]