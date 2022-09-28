> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Erebus Motorsport’s new livery

Wednesday 28th September, 2022 - 9:00am

More angles of the new livery which Boost Mobile Racing powered by Erebus will take to the Repco Bathurst 1000.

CLICK HERE for news report on the crucial pre-Mount Panorama test

Erebus Boost Mobile Racing Team Motorsport Images - Car 9 Bathurst Livery - Winton Raceway - Winton - Victoria - Australia - 2022
