Erebus reveals livery tweak ahead of crucial pre-Bathurst test

Boost Mobile Racing powered by Erebus has revealed a revised livery for next week’s Repco Bathurst 1000.

The #9 entry of Will Brown/Jack Perkins and the #99 of Brodie Kostecki/David Russell will both carry the look, which includes a reversion to a black base.

Erebus Motorsport unveiled the change this morning at Winton ahead of its pre-Bathurst test for Brown/Perkins and the #51 wildcard entry of Greg Murphy/Richie Stanaway.

That will be the first running for the #9 ZB Commodore since the 56 g crash at Pukekohe and a rebuild which took 200 hours of labour.

“It’s exciting to roll out a new livery for Bathurst, particularly after what’s been a massive team effort to get the car back together,” said Brown.

“They boys have worked so hard to get the chassis repaired and they’ve done an awesome job to get the car ready to test pre-Bathurst.

“I’m really impressed by what they have been able to achieve in such a short time, this team is incredible, and I can’t wait to get to Bathurst.”

Given the massive crash in New Zealand, the test carries added importance.

“Today is our regular pre-Bathurst test but it is also a shakedown of what is pretty much a new car,” he added.

“Today’s focus is about getting Jack laps, doing pit stop practices and driver changes, but also making sure we are happy with the new build and the car is ready to head to the Mountain.

“I feel good heading into Bathurst, we were fast last year and have been competitive every year we’ve rolled up so there’s no reason why we’re not in with a chance for a top spot come Sunday afternoon.”

Kostecki/Russell, who finished on the podium at last year’s Bathurst 1000, tested at The Bend last week, while the #51 livery was unveiled in August.

Meanwhile, Matt Stone Racing has fresh backing for its two Truck Assist Racing ZB Commodores ahead of the Great Race.

Truck parts supplier PACCAR Parts will take pride of place on the bonnets of Cars #34 and #35, for Jack Le Brocq/Aaron Seton and Todd Hazelwood/Jayden Ojeda, respectively.

Practice at Mount Panorama starts on Thursday week (October 6).