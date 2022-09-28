Courtney reveals secret marriage

Tickford Racing star James Courtney has revealed he secretly wed his fiancee Tegan Woodford earlier this month.

The 42-year-old married 33-year-old Woodford at the Brisbane Registry on September 6, but only announced it on their respective Instagram pages this week. The pair have been engaged since January and are expecting their first child together later in October.

Despite the low-key elopement, Courtney and Woodford have promised to celebrate with their families with a future ceremony.

“Mr and Mrs Courtney. 6/9/22,” Courtney wrote on Instagram.

“Looking forward to celebrating and doing it all again in the future with our family and friends.”

Courtney already has two children with his first wife, Carys.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tahny89 (@tahny89)

The Courtneys aren’t the only Supercars family expecting an expansion. Grove Racing’s David Reynolds and his partner, Tahan Lew Fatt, have announced their second child is due next April.

Tim Slade and his fiancee, Dani Byrnes, are expecting their second child too.

Brad Jones Racing driver Andre Heimgartner and his partner, Jemma Boskovich, recently announced they are expecting their first child together in April.