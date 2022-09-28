Adelaide 500 entertainment line-up bolstered

The Repco Supercars Championship season-ending Valo Adelaide 500 has had its entertainment line-up bolstered.

While The Killers have already been announced as the headline act, the Sunday night concert will have two additions.

Australian singer-songwriter Amy Shark and alternative rock band Something For Kate will also perform.

That will follow performances on Friday and Saturday night, with the latter including Jimmy Barnes and Icehouse.

Supercars recently confirmed the on-track format for the return of the South Australian event.

The support category line-up features the Dunlop Super2 Series, Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS, Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters, Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series, and the S5000 Tasman Series.

The event takes place on December 1-4.