Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge to race at Island Magic

The season finale of the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia Series will feature at November’s Island Magic event at Phillip Island.

The stop at Phillip island replaces another which was to have taken place as part of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships in June, an event which was cancelled.

What will now be Round 6 of the season at the Victorian circuit will encompass a 50-minute practice and 20-minute qualifying session on Friday, November 25 and three, 20-minute sprint races on Saturday, November 26.

Porsche Cars Australia’s Motorsport Manager, Barry Hay, said, “Phillip Island is a fantastic circuit and very popular among our Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia competitors and teams.

“We are naturally very happy that we will be able to host the final round of the 2022 Series at the Island Magic event later this year and would like to thank the PIARC [Phillip Island Auto Racing Club] team and event organisers for the help and assistance in accommodating us, for what will be a very exciting climax to our 2022 season.”

PIARC President, Nick Scarcella, remarked, “We welcome Porsche Cars Australia and the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia to PIARC’s Island Magic joining our existing categories for this signature event.

“This annual event enjoyed by spectators, competitors, and officials alike in this year’s event, will be a highlight in the club’s 70th anniversary year.

“We look to a great final round that will no doubt crown a worthy winner of one of Australia’s most sought-after national Series, at one of the world’s most picturesque circuits in Phillip Island.

“We look forward seeing one and all in November, it will be magic.”