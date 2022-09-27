McCarthy Super2 livery revealed ahead of Bathurst debut

The livery for Reef McCarthy’s Dunlop Super2 Series debut at Bathurst has been revealed.

McCarthy will return to an Image Racing squad/Erebus Academy entry for Round 5 of the 2022 campaign at Mount Panorama, but in Super2 rather than Super3, in place of Jaylyn Robotham.

Now, a predominantly black livery with backing from camping and outdoor accessory brand Bushwakka Adventure Gear has been shown off.

The 18-year-old saddles up in the #999 VF Commodore which Robotham took to victory in the opening race of the season at Sydney Motorsport Park as the latter makes Repco Bathurst 1000 debut.

Said debut will come in the Matt Chahda Motorsport entry which is one of three wildcards in the Great Race.

Matt Chahda himself and Robotham tested at Winton last week along with most of the other southern-based Supercars teams, although Erebus Motorsport and Image Racing are set to hit the rural Victorian circuit tomorrow.

Practice at Bathurst for both the Championship field and Super2 starts on Thursday, October 6.