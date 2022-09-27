Johnson opts against full-time IndyCar in 2023

Jimmie Johnson has announced that he will not compete full-time in the IndyCar Series next year.

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion made his debut in the open-wheeler category in 2021, contesting road courses and street circuit races, before entering every event this year.

Johnson’s best results came on ovals, namely a sixth at Texas and a fifth in Race 2 at Iowa, but his 21st in the series standings was a long way behind his three full-time Chip Ganassi Racing team-mates, all of whom ended the year in the top six.

The 47-year-old says he is “not exactly sure” what he will do next, but has left the door open for future IndyCar starts.

“I’ve made the decision that I will not compete full-time in 2023,” he said via a statement.

“This was a difficult choice for me, but in my heart, I know it’s the right one.

“I’m not exactly sure what the next chapter holds, but if an opportunity comes along that makes sense, I will consider it.

“I still have a bucket list of racing events I would like to take part in.

“Competing at this level in IndyCar has been a dream come true.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better team to race for than Chip Ganassi and Chip Ganassi Racing.

“Everyone worked extremely hard for the last two seasons, pushing to get the best performances out of me every single week.

“The support from my crew and team-mates Dario [Franchitti, Ganassi advisor/driver coach], Scott [Dixon], Tony [Kanaan], Marcus [Ericsson] and Alex [Palou] went above and beyond anything I could have ever asked for.

“We have enjoyed every minute of these last two years, [and] 2022 checked so many boxes for me personally, and I am truly fulfilled,” he added.

Chip Ganassi paid tribute to Johnson, responding via a statement, “We are fully supportive of Jimmie.

“He has been a valued member of our team and if we can find a way to continue working together, we would like to do so.”

Ganassi had already locked in its other three IndyCar regulars for the 2023 campaign, following a resolution to the saga around Alex Palou which saw it initiate legal action against the 2021 champion for breach of contract.

Johnson had shared a fourth entry with Tony Kanaan in 2021, with the Brazilian then finishing third in his 2022 Indianapolis 500 cameo in a fifth car.

Johnson’s statement also thanked his family, namely wife Chani and daughters Evie and Lydia, as well as sponsors including Carvana.

He had told media at the Laguna Seca IndyCar finale earlier this month that he retained Carvana’s backing for 2023 “in whatever I choose to do.”

The California native also revealed that his family would like to live abroad for a period of time, and he has previously expressed interest in the Garage 56 NASCAR entry which is being put together for the 24 Hours of Le Mans.