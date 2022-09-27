GALLERY: McLaren’s ‘return to Asia’ livery

McLaren will carry a revised livery for the Formula 1 Singapore and Japanese Grands Prix as the sport returns to Asia for the first time since 2019.

It’s a comparatively subtle tweak to the colouring Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris have carried throughout 2022, with magenta highlights replacing the cyan streaks which typically adorn the MCL 36.

While teams traditionally carry largely unchanged liveries from race to race, special designs, or tweaks for specific events, are somewhat common.

Ferrari ran with more yellow on its scarlet cars at the Italian Grand Prix earlier this month, while at last year’s Monaco Grand Prix, McLaren switched to a bold blue design with an orange stripe.

At the start of this season, Alpine ran in the pink of sponsor BWT before reverting to its traditional French racing blue thereafter.