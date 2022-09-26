Van Gisbergen in NASCAR talks

Shane van Gisbergen has confirmed he has been in early talks about making a debut in NASCAR.

The current Repco Supercars Championship leader revealed discussions with Trackhouse Racing boss Justin Marks about a potential drive in the American series next year.

Trackhouse Racing recently launched the Project 91 programme, giving high profile drivers a cameo in NASCAR.

Formula 1 world champion Kimi Raikkonen made his debut with the team at Watkins Glen earlier this year.

Marks is looking to expand the programme next season, with van Gisbergen potentially in the running.

Any opportunities are dependent on the make-up of the 2023 Supercars calendar — which is yet to be released — where the Kiwi will compete with Red Bull Ampol Racing.

Earlier this year, van Gisbergen took part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the first time.

His additional appearances outside of Supercars also include an FIA World Rally Championship debut in his home event, Rally New Zealand, this weekend.

“Well it all depends on our calendar,” van Gisbergen told Wide World of Sports.

“Our calendar comes out so late these days, so I just need to wait and see what our calendar does. But yeah, I would love to do it.

“We did speak, but it’s all dependent on our calendar and what races I can do and if there’s time to get over there and back without upsetting Supercars.”

Next year’s NASCAR calendar has already been released featuring 36 championship rounds, including an inaugural Chicago street race.

It’s one that has attracted van Gisbergen’s interest.

“I think they’ve got the Chicago street circuit for the first time next year as well,” he commented.

“A street circuit would suit me, I reckon.

“That would be good as well because it’s a new track for everyone, so certainly that would help me get up to speed if everyone else is learning as well.

“That would be a good one, but let’s see.”

As reported by Speedcafe.com, fellow Supercars driver Brodie Kostecki is also looking to be on the NASCAR grid at some point in 2023.