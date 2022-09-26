Lowndes wildcard livery reveal date confirmed

A date has been set for the livery reveal of the Supercheap Auto Great Race wildcard that will be piloted by Craig Lowndes and Declan Fraser.

They will pair up in a Triple Eight Race Engineering-run Holden ZB Commodore for the Mount Panorama enduro.

While the entry is set for its final test day this week (Wednesday, September 28), the Repco Bathurst 1000 colour scheme is yet to be shown off.

That will happen on Tuesday, October 4 (15:30-16:00) at the Bathurst Supercheap Auto store (Stockland Drive, Kelso).

The launch is a public event, with fans welcome to attend, while an hour-long signing session will take place with all Triple Eight drivers following the livery reveal.

In August, fans were encouraged to be part of the campaign by sending through a selfie to feature on the #888 ZB Commodore.

Lowndes/Fraser will be joined for a pre-Bathurst test at Queensland Raceway on Wednesday by the rest of the Triple Eight team, Dick Johnson Racing, PremiAir Racing, and Matt Stone Racing.

Practice 1 at Bathurst will get underway at 11:00 AEDT on Thursday, October 6.