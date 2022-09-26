> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: DJR’s Bathurst 1000 tribute livery

Monday 26th September, 2022 - 7:00pm

View images of the tribute livery the Shell V-Power Racing Team cars will don at this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000 as a nod to the EL Falcon driven in 1998 by Supercars Hall of Famer Dick Johnson.

CLICK HERE for the details.

98 V8 Bathurst Car 17 Cov 3
98 V8 Bathurst Car 17 Cov 4
98 V8 Bathurst Car 17 Cov 11
98 V8 Bathurst Car 17 Cov 14
DJR-Bathurst-Livery-
DJR-Bathurst-Livery-1J1A0489
DJR-Bathurst-Livery-1J1A0493
DJR-Bathurst-Livery-1J1A0542
DJR-Bathurst-Livery-1J1A0543
DJR-Bathurst-Livery-1J1A0546
DJR-Bathurst-Livery-1J1A0568

