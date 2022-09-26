DJR Bathurst 1000 tribute livery revealed

The Shell V-Power Racing Team has shown off its tribute livery for next month’s Repco Bathurst 1000.

CLICK HERE for more images.

Dick Johnson Racing will notch up its historic 1000th race milestone at Mount Panorama.

Both the Anton De Pasquale/Tony D’Alberto and Will Davison/Alex Davison Ford Mustangs will don the special look for the 2022 edition of the Great Race.

The livery is a nod to the EL Falcon driven by Supercars Hall of Famer Dick Johnson and his son Steven in 1998, their first time sharing a car in the Bathurst 1000.

Having retired from racing himself in 1999, Dick Johnson has remained involved in Supercars since through his DJR squad.

“To celebrate 1000 races at the Repco Bathurst 1000 is something that Jillie [wife] and I are incredibly proud of after all these years,” said Johnson.

“We had no idea what would come of DJR in 1981 and celebrating all of the ups and downs with a tribute livery at the biggest event of the year is incredible.

“The 1998 EL Falcon livery is very special to me as it was the first year I drove the Bathurst 1000 with my son Steven.

“It’s fantastic to see the livery on the current Ford Mustang, it looks incredible.

“I can’t wait to see it take on The Mountain next week.”

DJR Executive Chairman, Ryan Story added: “Dick Johnson Racing is the first Australian motor racing team to reach the 1000 races milestone and to do it at the Repco Bathurst 1000 makes it even more special.

“The 1998 Shell Helix EL Falcon was my favourite livery growing up and what better way to celebrate 1000 races with one of the most iconic liveries from the 1990s.”

Practice 1 at Bathurst will get underway at 11:00 AEDT on Thursday, October 6.