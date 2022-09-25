> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: TA2 King of the West Highlights

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 25th September, 2022 - 11:45am

Check out the highlights of the 2022 Access Linemarking Equipment TA2 King of the West at Wanneroo Raceway and Collie Motorplex, the first TA2 races held in Western Australia to launch the TA2 Western Series.

