Lappi, Sordo intent on WRC tilts in 2023

Esapekka Lappi and Dani Sordo have outlined ambitions to take part in the FIA World Rally Championship next year.

As the season draws to a close, both drivers have signalled their intent to remain in the top-level of rallying next year.

The return of eight-time world champion Sebatien Ogier to the Toyota Gazoo Racing squad has sidelined Lappi for the remainder of the season.

Despite his omission for the balance of the year, the Finnish driver believes he has done enough to secure a seat next year, with three podium finishes from his seven appearances.

“I’m feeling positive,” he admitted.

“If I am feeling positive and I want to stay in the team and then Jari-Matti [Latvala] is saying he wants me in the team, I think that is a good combination.

“I’m feeling pretty confident that we can stay, but about the programme, I don’t know anything at all.

“We just have to wait and see.”

Off the back of his three podiums this year, Sordo is also hopeful of returning to the category next year.

“I want to stay while I am a good driver,” he stated.

“As long as I take the feeling that I’m fast and driving well, I’m happy.

“I don’t want to be coming to the rally and waiting for the other people to retire to make points.

“Right now, I enjoy the driving and I’m enjoying the fighting.

“When that stops, then I won’t do it anymore.”

Sordo’s assertion comes as the Spaniard prepares to compete in his home event, Catalunya Rally de España next month.

“We’ll see what happens after that,” he said.

“One thing I know is that it won’t be a full season in WRC.

“I have some other ideas now, some cross-country driving and that can be interesting as well.

“Now, I don’t know what is the plan [for next season], but let’s see what happens in Spain.”

The next round of the 2022 WRC season is Rally New Zealand, which will take place from September 29-October 2.