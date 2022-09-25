> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: BMW M Hybrid V8 launch and test

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 25th September, 2022 - 1:00pm

Photos from the official launch and recent test of the BMW M Hybrid V8. Pictures: Sam Cobb

LMDH-LiveryReveal-1
LMDH-LiveryReveal-2
LMDH-LiveryReveal-3
LMDH-LiveryReveal-4
LMDH-LiveryReveal-5
LMDH-LiveryReveal-6
LMDHSebring-7
LMDHSebring-8
LMDHSebring-9
LMDHSebring-10
LMDHSebring-11
LMDHSebring-12

