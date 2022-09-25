GALLERY: BMW M Hybrid V8 launch and test
Lappi, Sordo intent on WRC tilts in 2023
VIDEO: TA2 King of the West Highlights
McLaren SP hires former IndyCar chief amid exit of president
Miller calls MotoGP pole-sitter Marquez ‘boy who cried wolf’ over pre-race predictions
Pole-sitter Marquez predicts race will be a ‘different story’
Eliminating ‘elitist’ Supercars engine could entice new manufacturers
SPOTLIGHT: Luke Ryan Personal Training
Marquez takes first MotoGP pole in three years at wet Motegi
McElrea keen to build on rookie season
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]