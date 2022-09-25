Ferrari backs F1 pathway

Despite Alpine’s reservations, Ferrari still sees value in a driver development programme as part of the pathway to Formula 1.

Ferrari’s Formula 1 Racing Director Laurent Mekies has thrown his support behind the Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA), ahead of the academy’s Asia Pacific and Oceania regional selection programme, which will be held at Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia, on September 26-28.

The programme offers the chance for drivers to progress to the Scouting World Finals in Italy and the opportunity to earn a place with the FDA.

The Academy aims to prepare young drivers for Formula 1, with notable graduates of the programme including Charles Leclerc, Sergio Perez, and Lance Stroll.

Haas driver Mick Schumacher is currently a part of the FDA programme, however his ongoing participation is set to be reviewed by Ferrari.

Mekies’ comments come following those of Alpine CEO, Laurent Rossi, who suggested that the French squad’s driver development programme could be quashed, after 2021 FIA Formula 2 Championship winner and Alpine Academy development Oscar Piastri signed for McLaren following a year on the sidelines.

As part of the Alpine/Renault Academy, Piastri tested the RS18 and Alpine A521 Formula 1 cars and became the team’s clear choice when Fernando Alonso made his shock departure from Alpine.

Additionally, there’s been broader criticism that the pathway to Formula 1 has stalled following Piastri’s defection and the likely future of his successor, 2022 Formula 2 champion-elect Felipe Drugovich.

Admitting that a reserve driver role was the best he could hope for, the Brazilian signed on with the Aston Martin Formula 1 team’s driver development programme.

While taking on the role Drugovich stated that he believes the second-tier series winner should be able to contest another year in the category if they’re unable to secure a spot on the Formula 1 grid.

In showing his support for the pathway to Formula 1 Mekies stated that the FDA programme attracts drivers that are capable of reaching the pinnacle of the sport.

“We live in an environment of fascinated people and I’m sure these kids are passionate about our sport or at least in the process of becoming very passionate,” he said.

“That is what drives that interest.

“Therefore, the drivers will want to achieve more and will strive to get into the best shape possible and we will want to get the best out of them during the program.

“I will not say that it is important to train in the car because I would like to think that ultimately, we would like to give them a fair chance even if they don’t have initial Formula 4 experience.”

Mekies said there is plenty to be gained from the experience.

“It is a great adventure to embark on, there is a concrete general entrance to get to the Academy.

“Even if the drivers don’t get all the way to the Academy, this will still be an incredible experience.

“Certainly, we hope to make a good contribution to the sport and to get the younger generation to know our sport and to embrace it.

“And if they eventually become drivers, it’s great, if they become team personnel or even fans, that’s already a huge achievement.”