> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Biggest ever Bathurst 1000 crashes

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 24th September, 2022 - 3:30pm

In the lead-up to the Repco Bathurst 1000, take a look at some of the biggest crashes seen at Mount Panorama.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]