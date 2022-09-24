Paddon focused on long-term development for WRC2

Hayden Paddon is intent on car development as he prepares to undertake a full campaign in WRC2 championship next year.

The 2016 Rally Argentina winner outlined his long-term ambitions as he prepares to compete in Rally New Zealand next week.

As part of his preparations for next year, the New Zealander has competed in select WRC events this year, behind the wheel of a Hyundai i20 N Rally2 car.

While he has been pleased with the progress made in the programme so far, he is adamant of making further advancements.

“It was good to get a good result on the board in Finland to conclude this year’s European tour and we made some big gains with the new Hyundai i20 N Rally2 car,” Paddon said.

“We’re happy with where we’re at for Rally New Zealand but have more development to do to with the car to continue improving longer term.

“The events in Wales and Ashley Forest offered different conditions to what’s coming at Rally New Zealand, but seat time is seat time, and it all helps.

“Seeing the WRC back in New Zealand is something I’m very proud of for the New Zealand rally community.

“I’m grateful for the work done by a great team of people to make this happen.

“I’m excited to tackle these awesome rallying roads again in our Hyundai Rally2 car with our own homegrown team.”

Paddon has a simple goal at his home event.

“With the Rally2 and R5 cars competing in the same category, there’s going to be some great competition.

“Between Ben [Hunt], Shane [van Gisbergen], and Harry [Bates], I’m expecting there to be close competition which I’m looking forward to.

“Our goal is simple, to win WRC2.

“There have been a lot of questions about the overall result, but the gap is now too big between Rally1 and Rally2 cars for us to even consider competing with them, but we will give it everything we’ve got.”

Rally New Zealand will take place from September 29-October 2.