McElrea keen to build on rookie season

Hunter McElrea has set his sights on improving on his Rookie of the Year season, as he aims to secure a drive in IndyCar.

The Andretti Autosport driver collected three poles, two wins, and seven podiums as he finished fourth in the 2022 Indy Lights Series.

The race weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course was a stand-out highlight for McElrea, where he clean-swept the weekend, by topping every practice session, qualifying on pole, before securing the race victory.

He also led his very first race in the second-tier development series, before colliding with the wall in St Petersburg.

Earlier this month, the 22-year-old signed on with the Indianapolis-based team for another season, with McElrea the squad’s first signing for 2023.

The New Zealander said he had a lot of learnings to take from this season.

“I started the year off with some disappointment, but we bounced back and we kept learning,” McElrea said.

“I’m just trying to use every possible opportunity where I can learn to learn, that is the name of the game I think.

“The day that you stop learning is a very, very bad day because you know you can just never stop getting better.

“This year if I look at where I started to where I finished, it’s a huge difference.

“You can never learn enough really is probably as cliche as it sounds, that is the biggest thing for me that I will take from this year.”

McElrea is looking to rejuvenate over the off-season and improve on this season’s showing.

“Overall was an amazing experience this year, with many highs and some lows that made me stronger.

“Thank you to Andretti Autosport for everything.

“Time for a little break, then 2023 we are coming in hot.”