> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Construction of The Bend’s dragway

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 24th September, 2022 - 1:00pm

View updated images of the construction of The Bend Motorsport Park’s world-class dragway.

Work is well underway on the South Australian venue’s quarter mile, which will include a four-story control centre, lighting for night racing, a covered 1000 seat grandstand, a 10,000 seat amphitheatre and grassed mound seating for 30,000.

DJI_0120
DJI_0123
DJI_0124
DJI_0145
DJI_0157
DJI_0160
DJI_0164
DJI_0166
DJI_0169

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]