Safety a key focus in new F2 car design

Maintaining or enhancing the safety standards within Formula 2 is a key focus as the category looks to develop a new car for 2024.

As previously reported, work is underway on a new design to replace the current Dallara F2 2018, introduced for the 2018 season.

By the time it is retired, the car will be six years old – its life extended due to COVID-19.

Safety is a critical concern both now and looking to the next generation machine, with a number of heavy or spectacular accidents having taken place this season.

That includes a terrifying clash between Roy Nissany and Dennis Hauger at Silverstone, where the latter was pushed off track by the former and launched by the sausage kerbs inside the penultimate corner.

In that instance, the halo likely saved Nissany’s life as Hauger’s car careered into his rival’s at head height.

“We are extremely, extremely careful bout that, and we reinforced the monocoque when we have to reinforce the monocoque,” category CEO Bruno Michel told Speedcafe.com.

“We are following the FIA instructions. We introduced the halo in the same time as Formula 1 did.

“We’re always being as close as possible to the safety devices that the FIA is introducing from Formula 1.”

Anthoine Hubert was the last driver to lose his life in a Formula 2 race after being impacted while racing at Spa-Francorchamps in 2019.

Since then, drivers have routinely climbed free of significant crashes, leaving the current crop satisfied with the safety standards in place in the category.

“The safety is obviously a great aspect of this Formula 2 car and it’s been demonstrated on many occasions,” Jack Doohan said when asked about safety standards by Speedcafe.com.

“I feel very confident helping in strapping into the Dallara chassis.”

In Silverstone, the clash between Hauger and Nissany was amplified by the sausage kerb.

A similar scenario was seen in the World Endurance Championship race at Monza, leading to that kerb’s removal when Formula 1 visited the Italian venue two weeks ago.

“I think the situation is very particular but I think the sausage curb did launch him in the air and probably was the sole cause of the accident being so severe,” said Marcus Armstrong of the Nissany/Hauger incident when asked by Speedcafe.com.

“But in terms of my confidence in the safety of the cars, it’s tremendous now.

“I’ve been fortunate or unfortunate, depending on how you look at it, to have crashed one of these things and felt how safe it is. It’s like it’s almost like jumping on a sofa sometimes.

“They’re very, very safe and for that, I’m very thankful.”

Frenchman Theo Pourchaire added of the sausage kerbs: “For me, it’s not a bit issue.

“Sometimes, like [in Silverstone], it could have been a bit – it was dangerous because Dennis landed almost on the helmet of Roy Nissany.

“But thanks to the halo, that’s why I think they introduced the halo for that kind of situation as well.

“So I think it’s pretty safe. It’s not a big issue.”

“It’s always been at Silverstone, it’s how it is,” Doohan added on the kerb.

“Unfortunately, it was just a very off circumstance that ended up launching Dennis’ car into the DAMS car.

“So it’s something that obviously everyone saw, the FIA saw, so they will make a decision on what they want to do going forward.”