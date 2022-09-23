Latifi and Williams to part ways after 2022 F1 season

Williams has confirmed that Nicholas Latifi will not continue with the team into the 2023 Formula 1 season.

The Canadian has long been expected to lose his drive with Nyck de Vries, Logan Sargeant, and Daniel Ricciardo all touted as possible replacements.

Latifi’s future has effectively been known since it was revealed that Alpine was looking to place Oscar Piastri at the team for next year.

A deal was agreed in principle as far back as May, part of a four-year plan for the Australian.

That would have seen him at Williams for 2023 and potentially 2024 as well, thereby ending Latifi’s tenure with the squad.

Though Piastri will instead join McLaren, it has done little to improve Latifi’s chances of retaining his drive.

Indeed, even de Vries’ cameo at the Italian Grand Prix in place of Albon was considered by most to be an audition for a 2023 gig.

The Dutchman comprehensively outperformed Latifi despite having far less experience and working knowledge of the car and team, equalling the squad’s best result of the year to date.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at Williams Racing – all the people back at the factory and those I work with trackside – for the last three years,” Latifi said of his impending departure.

“My initial F1 debut was postponed due to the pandemic but we eventually got going in Austria and, although we have not achieved the results together we hoped we would, it’s still been a fantastic journey.

“Getting those first points in Hungary last year was a moment I’ll never forget, and I will move onto the next chapter of my career with special memories of my time with this dedicated team.

“I know none of us will stop putting in every effort until the end of the season.”

Williams Team Principal, Jost Capito, added: “On behalf of the whole team, I would like to say an enormous thank you to Nicholas for his three years of hard work with Williams.

“He is a great team player who has a great attitude towards his colleagues and work and is well-liked and respected throughout the business.

“Our time together is now coming to an end, but I know he will put full effort in to maximise what we can do together for the remainder of this season.

“We wish him all the very best of luck for his future, both in and out of the cockpit.”

Latifi remains one of only two drivers to have competed in the 2022 Formula 1 season yet to score points, the other being Nico Hulkenberg who had two cameos with Aston Martin at the start of the season.