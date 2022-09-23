DJR to celebrate milestone with Bathurst livery

Dick Johnson Racing will celebrate a historic milestone with a rare livery change on both its Supercars for the Repco Bathurst 1000.

Next month’s Mount Panorama enduro will be DJR’s 1000th Australian Touring Car Championship/Supercars race.

It will become the first Australian motor racing team to reach such a milestone, after being founded in 1980.

“What a ride the last 999 races have been, and I could have never imagined the extent of what DJR has become today,” said Motorsport Hall of Famer Dick Johnson.

“To reach 1000 races at the Repco Bathurst 1000 is a pretty cool milestone.

“I am incredibly proud to be the first Supercars team to reach this milestone.

“There’s been a lot of ups and downs during those 999 races, some good some bad and some absolutely fantastic.

“You are only as good as the people you have around you and we have always had really good people around who have been very loyal.

“When you get people who like to come to work every day and want to be here that’s when you find success comes.

“Here’s to 1000 more races.”

The Shell V-Power Racing Team is set to unveil its tribute livery on Monday (September 26).