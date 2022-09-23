Additional Bathurst prep key for MSR co-drivers

Matt Stone Racing has put additional preparation into this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000 with an extra test day for its co-drivers.

Jayden Ojeda is set for his third Great Race start alongside Todd Hazelwood in the #35 ZB Commodore after joining MSR in 2021 after a debut with Garry Rogers Motorsport in 2020.

Jack Le Brocq will have rookie Aaron Seton as his co-driver in the sister Truck Assist Racing entry.

The squad is set for a pre-Bathurst hit out on September 28 at Queensland Raceway, however, its enduro drivers already cut laps at an August test day.

Team Owner, Matt Stone, believes the additional mileage will pay dividends at the Mountain.

“Traditionally, you always have your co-drivers come to your pre-Bathurst test,” Stone explained to Speedcafe.com.

“We had them come to our last test, as well, so we sort of got an extra day, more than we normally would with our co-drivers just to try and get that going.

“Obviously, Aaron is driving in the team in similar equipment, in Super2, so it’s an easy transition for him.

“Jayden drove our cars last year, so really it’s just about getting him familiar with the difference between our cars and the Walkinshaw car he drove in the wildcard and getting him back into the MSR car mode.

“So we’re pretty happy with all our preparations from the last test; we’ve got another one pre-Bathurst in a few weeks.”

Stone did not shy away from the challenges of fielding a Bathurst rookie, however, remains confident in Seton, who currently competes in Super2 for MSR.

“I mean, it’s always a risk giving a guy the first shot at the 1000,” he added.

“Having Aaron come up through the team, I like to think mitigates that risk a bit because he sort of already knows the people in the team that are involved.

“It should be an easier transition for him, less pressure, and hopefully less risk of those rookie errors that have been really prominent in the last couple of years at Bathurst.

“We have confidence in both of our guys to do the job.”

MSR will be joined at QR on September 28 by Triple Eight Race Engineering, Dick Johnson Racing, and PremiAir Racing.