Tickford boss says new Mustang Supercar looks ‘shit hot’

Tickford Racing boss Tim Edwards thinks the Ford Mustang Supercar looks “shit hot”.

Ford unveiled its seventh generation Mustang last week, also releasing renders of the updated Supercar that will race in the Repco Supercars Championship next year.

The new S650 shape, which is set to debut at next month’s Great Race, will replace the current S550 body, aligning with the category’s Gen3 era in 2023.

Edwards, who runs the four-car Tickford operation that was formerly known as Ford Performance Racing, weighed in on the look of the Mustang.

“I think it looks shit hot,” he enthused to Speedcafe.com.

“It’s always exciting when you have a new model, and I think the guys have done a really good job on the styling of it.

“I mean, the road car looks good but the race car I think looks even better.

“Artist’s impressions of race cars always have them looking lower and [having] more squat and Gen3 has really delivered on that.

“I think that’s what accentuates the sort of the tough look of the car. I think the Mustang looks fantastic.”

Of particular note is the lower roofline of the control Gen3 chassis, as opposed to the S550 Mustang Supercar which had a stretched look compared to the road-going version.

“Obviously, the new Gen3 [ruleset] has allowed the roofline to be lower, which is what the Mustang always needed, but it obviously had to be stretched to fit on the current roll cage,” added Edwards.

“That’s why [the new car] looks a lot more squat because the roof height is so much lower.

“It’s very angular, I suppose is the best way to describe it, compared to the current car.

“It’s funny, I actually saw someone post a photo the other day of a ’69 Mustang underneath the S650.

“It was surprising the design cues are still there and maybe even drawing closer, even though it’s 50 years old.”

Edwards feels nearly every element of Gen3 has met its target, with the only outstanding matter being how well the Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro race next season.

“Before you even hear a Supercar run, it’s got to look tough, and there’s no doubt that the new Mustang is a tough-looking car,” he remarked.

“First and foremost, you want to have a good-looking race car before you worry about how fast it goes and what it sounds like. So we’ve ticked the first box.

“We know what it sounds like, so we’ve ticked the second box. So all we’ve got left to do is now see how they perform on track when we start racing them.”

Gen3 will debut at the 2023 season-opening Newcastle 500 from March 10-12.