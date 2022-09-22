AlphaTauri announces Tsunoda contract renewal

Scuderia AlphaTauri has announced a new contract for Yuki Tsunoda to race for the team in Formula 1 in 2023.

The Japanese driver has spent almost two seasons thus far with the junior of Red Bull’s two F1 teams, finishing as high as fourth in last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

In theory, AlphaTauri now has two contracted drivers for next year, although there are question marks about Pierre Gasly’s tenure.

It is thought that he might be released and move to Alpine, with Nyck de Vries linked to the seat he currently occupies.

Tsunoda said, “I want to say a huge thank you to Red Bull, Honda and Scuderia AlphaTauri for continuing to give me the opportunity to drive in F1.

“Having moved to Italy last year, to be closer to the factory, I really feel part of the team and am glad that I get to carry on racing with them in 2023.

“Of course, our 2022 season isn’t over yet and we’re still pushing hard in the midfield battle, so I’m fully focused on finishing it on a high and then we will look forward to next year.”

Team Principal Franz Tost added, “As we’ve seen since he joined us last year, Yuki is a very talented driver and has improved a lot this season.

“The pace he has shown recently is clear evidence of a steep learning curve, which proves he deserves a seat in F1, and I still expect some strong results from him in the last six races of 2022.

“As I always say, a driver needs at least three years to fully get to grips with Formula 1, so I’m pleased he’s been given the time to show his full potential.

“In addition, it’s a testament to Dr [Helmut] Marko [Red Bull motorsport advisor] and his driver programme that we’re able to bring these young talents up from the junior categories and develop them.

“I’d like to join Yuki in thanking Red Bull and AlphaTauri, as well as Honda, for their continuous support and for allowing him to stay with us for another year.”