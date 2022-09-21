> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Bowe hot laps The Bend Motorsport Park

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 21st September, 2022 - 5:23pm

John Bowe takes us on a hot lap around The Bend Motorsport Park in a track spec Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport.

Watch the full episode of JB’s track tips here:

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]