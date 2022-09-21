TRS renews Road to Indy partnership

New Zealand’s Toyota Racing Series has renewed its partnership with the Road to Indy programme.

Drivers who compete in all five rounds of the 2023 or 2024 TRS season will receive free entry in either the two-day ‘Spring Training’ test or the two-day Fall combine test, plus a free set of tyres for a test in either USF Juniors, USF2000 or Indy Pro 2000

The benefits go in the other direction too, with drivers who have completed at least 75 percent of the rounds in either USF Juniors, USF2000 or Indy Pro 2000 getting free entry for a full TRS season, a saving of NZD 7500.

“A significant number of high-quality drivers coming up through the ranks are targeting careers in the USA and ultimately a drive in the NTT IndyCar Series,” said Toyota Gazoo Racing New Zealand Motorsport Manager Nicolas Caillol.

“The Road to Indy is an established programme with outstanding results and it recognises that a series like TRS is a world class way for young drivers to develop on that pathway.

“The success of our graduates and the relevance of competing in New Zealand is always at the forefront of our plans and it’s great to be in partnership with the Road to Indy once again.”

With the 2023 TRS season being run over five consecutive weekends in January and February, it is also well-timed as a lead-in to Spring Training.

“The pandemic impacted our initial partnership due to international travel restrictions, and we look forward to bringing this programme back online,” said Dan Andersen, Owner and CEO of Andersen Promotions.

“TRS attracts drivers from around the globe and it’s an excellent training ground during our off-season with plenty of track time and great competition – a perfect precursor to our Spring Training and 2023 calendar kick-off.

“It also allows us to introduce drivers to the Road to Indy with two-day events at either our Fall Combine or Spring Training open tests on whichever level of the ladder is appropriate for them.”

The Road To Indy starts with the USF2000 Championship, followed by Indy Pro 2000, Indy Lights, and finally, the IndyCar Series itself.

Liam Lawson, who won the TRS title in 2019 and finished runner-up in 2020, has stated that he has no plans to return next year.

The 2023 TRS season starts on January 13 and finishes on February 12.