Supercheap Auto backing Coffs Harbour Asia Pacific Rally Championship round

Supercheap Auto has landed naming rights for the Coffs Coast Rally, which will close out this year’s RSEA Safety Motorsport Australia Rally Championship (ARC) and FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship (APRC).

Coffs Harbour has a rich rally history as host of a World Rally Championship event as recently as 2018, and some of the same stages will be used with the Supercheap Auto Coffs Coast Rally unfolds on November 25-27.

Spectator access is free for the event, including to the service park at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

The Supercheap Auto Clubhouse which has featured at Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships events this year will also be rolled out.

The APRC is essentially the second level of the global rally pyramid, below WRC level, and ARC the third.

Supercheap Auto Managing Director Benjamin Ward said, “The Supercheap Auto Coffs Coast Rally will showcase the best drivers across Australia and the Asia Pacific region and we are thrilled to be partnering with Motorsport Australia on this international event.

“As part of our support of this event, rally fans will get the opportunity to experience our Supercheap Auto Clubhouse, which provides plenty of entertainment, food and drink as well as driver appearances throughout the weekend. It’s a really unique experience, right in the heart of the Service Park.

“We’re looking forward to ‘making it Super’ on the Coffs Coast in November.”

Motorsport Australia Director of Motorsport & Commercial Operations Michael Smith hailed Supercheap Auto’s continued backing of motorsport.

“Supercheap Auto are a great supporter of all levels of motorsport and we’re excited to be working with them at the Supercheap Auto Coffs Coast Rally,” said Smith.

“The event promises to be a fitting finale for the ARC, as well as a super spectacle with the APRC component of the event bringing some world-class international rally drivers to Australian shores.”

WRC event winner Hayden Paddon will be among the entrants, as will 2019 Australian champion Harry Bates.

The latter sits atop the standings ahead of Round 6, the Adelaide Hills Rally, on October 21-23, while the Supercheap Auto Coffs Coast Rally is the seventh and final round of the domestic season.