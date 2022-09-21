Speedcafe.com Motorsport Survey returns with $20k in prizes

Following two years of disruption, the Australian and international motorsport scenes have largely returned to normal, making it the perfect time to have your say on the sport via Speedcafe.com’s Motorsport Survey, presented by Kincrome.

The Speedcafe.com Motorsport Survey is one of the most comprehensive of its type in the world, gauging your views on a broad range of motorsport topics, including Supercars, support categories, international motorsport, and more.

CLICK HERE TO START THE SURVEY.

This year’s survey enjoys a massive prize pool including a weekly prize and a major prize courtesy of Kincrome.

There’s also a bonus $5000+ advertising package on Speedcafe.com for your nominated motorsport club or organisation.

A Kincrome 1053-piece Tool Armour Workshop worth $12,999 is this year’s major prize with a Kincrome 85-piece Portable Toolkit worth $359 to be given away each week.

More than 13,000 people completed last year’s survey with fans again encouraged to get in early to increase their chances of claiming a prize this year.

Respondents have up until 23:59 AEDT on October 23 to complete the survey, which is estimated to take less than 30 minutes.

This is your chance to share your thoughts on the world of motorsport, both home and abroad, off the back of a difficult two years.

It follows a period of change in the industry too, with new owners at the helm of Supercars, offering fans an ideal opportunity to share what’s important to them with the industry.

All up, the extensive survey offers a voice to fans on all sorts of matters relating to all sorts of categories.

CLICK HERE to view more details on the Motorsport Survey.

Beyond being heard, the $20,000 worth of prizes that are up for grabs is enough to excite any petrol head.

Remember: Your sport. Your voice.