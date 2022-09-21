Mostert taking same approach to Bathurst despite co-driver switch

Chaz Mostert is taking the same approach to this year’s Great Race despite a switch in his co-driver since last year’s victory.

Lee Holdsworth combined with Mostert at Walkinshaw Andretti United in the 2021 Repco Bathurst 1000, claiming the top step of the podium.

That Mount Panorama effort propelled Holdsworth back into a full-time championship seat at Grove Racing for 2022, splitting up last year’s winners.

Mostert is joined by Fabian Coulthard in the #25 Mobil 1/Optus ZB Commodore this October, while Holdsworth will have Matt Payne as his co-driver in the #10 Ford Mustang.

Southern teams made final preparations at a pre-Bathurst test on Tuesday, as WAU and Grove Racing shared the circuit with Brad Jones Racing, Tickford Racing, Blanchard Racing Team, and Matt Chahda Motorsport.

“The feeling right now is no different to what we had last year at this test day,” said Mostert.

“Just getting Fabs up to speed, which he’s doing a great job out there, probably even better than Lee… have a little dig at him,” he quipped.

“Got some awesome things as part of the week; we’re getting a plaque for the win last year, we’ll share that with Lee, but then he can toddle off and go back to his team.

“And we’ll go out there and try to beat him.”

The switch in co-drivers generates the enticing prospect of winners-turned rivals going head-to-head on the track.

Both Mostert and Holdsworth have a burning desire to beat their former co-drivers.

“Chaz and I have got a great relationship, we’re good mates and had a lot of fun last year,” added Holdsworth.

“When our helmets go on for the race we won’t be best mates anymore.

“We’ll be playing for keeps, all of us, we all want to get our name on that trophy again.”

Practice 1 at Bathurst will get underway on Thursday, October 6 at 11:00 AEDT.