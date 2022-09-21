> News > Formula 1

Formula 1 releases record-breaking 2023 calendar

Mat Coch

By Mat Coch

Wednesday 21st September, 2022 - 1:05am

Formula 1 has released a 24-race 2023 calendar

The FIA World Motor Sport Council has approved a record-breaking 2023 Formula 1 calendar.

A 24-event schedule has been confirmed, making next season the longest in the world championship’s history.

The year will kick off in Bahrain in early March before heading to Saudi Arabia for Round 2.

As revealed by Speedcafe.com, the Australian Grand Prix will mark the third stop on the calendar on April 2.

From there, China makes a return for the first time since 2019 while Azerbaijan’s slot has been moved forward into late April.

Miami and Canada remain standalone events in North America, the former as Round 6 in May and the latter Round 10 in mid-June.

Monaco retains its traditional end-of-May date as the middle leg of a triple-header that starts with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and ends in Barcelona in early June.

The Belgian Grand Prix on the last weekend of July marks the final round before the summer break, with racing resuming at the end of August with the Dutch and Italian Grands Prix running back-to-back.

From there, Formula 1 leaves Europe for two events in Asia, first in Singapore and then Japan, before heading to Qatar.

Four races in the Americas signal the run to the flag with the United States Grand Prix followed by the Mexico City, Sao Paulo, and Las Vegas events.

Abu Dhabi will once again round out the year, the chequered flag falling on November 26.

2023 Formula 1 Calendar

Round Event Date
1 Bahrain Grand Prix March 5
2 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix March 19
3 Australian Grand Prix April 2
4 Chinese Grand Prix April 16
5 Azerbaijan Grand Prix April 30
6 Miami Grand Prix May 7
7 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix May 21
8 Monaco Grand Prix May 28
9 Spanish Grand Prix June 4
10 Canada Grand Prix June 18
11 Austrian Grand Prix July 2
12 British Grand Prix July 9
13 Hungarian Grand Prix July 23
14 Belgian Grand Prix July 30
15 Dutch Grand Prix August 27
16 Italian Grand Prix September 3
17 Singapore Grand Prix September 17
18 Japanese Grand Prix September 24
19 Qatar Grand Prix October 8
20 US Grand Prix October 22
21 Mexico City Grand Prix October 29
22 Sao Paulo Grand Prix November 5
23 Las Vegas Grand Prix November 18
24 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix November 26

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]