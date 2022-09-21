Championship-winning Supercars team seeks Data Engineer

Shell V-Power Racing Team is seeking an enthusiastic and experienced Data Engineer to join its expanding operation.

The role is a rare opportunity to hold a leading position with Dick Johnson Racing, one of the most storied teams in Australian Touring Cars Championship and modern-day Supercars Championship history.

The pedigree of the team is unquestioned with the outfit claiming 10 drivers’ championships and three teams’ championships since 1980.

The successful applicant will contribute to the future success of the team and will be a vital part of the engineering team both at the racetrack and at the team’s dedicated base in Stapylton, on the Gold Coast.

It is encouraged that applicants are a data engineer with previous experience or recent graduate looking to combine their motorsport and engineering experience with a willingness to learn and propel a career in professional motorsport, with a successful team.

The team is seeking those that have experience with Motec Systems and data analysis software; a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical, Mechatronics or Electrical Engineering; previous Motorsport experience; previous experience with motorsport electrical and data systems, while software programming skills beneficial and CAD software experience is beneficial but not essential.

The requirements of the role include the operation and maintenance of electrical and data systems within team operations; vehicle data analysis, report generation, problem-solving, and data task implementation; development and data analysis project implementation and testing; implementation of team communications systems; and the ability to meet the travel requirements of the Supercars competition.

Good communication skills, attention to detail, flexibility with work hours, and a high level of motivation are a must for this role, while previous experience in Supercars is preferred but not essential.

The role requires travel, with the successful crew member to attend all Supercars Championship events.

All applicants and correspondence will be handled confidentially and only those who are shortlisted for interviews will be contacted.

CLICK HERE to apply for the role.