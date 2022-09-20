VIDEO: APC car hits bridge at Sandown
Alonso aiming for 400 F1 race starts
De Rosa returns to BRT at Winton test
IN FULL: Stewards’ decision on Erebus garage altercation
Ryan reprimanded over Pukekohe garage altercation
Miller thinks he can win again before leaving Ducati
Suggestions F1 grid process could be automated
Tech3 seeking to move on from Moto3 pit lane incident
Programme aims to drive women into motorsport
McCarthy taking over wildcard’s Super2 seat at Bathurst
Bathurst fan precinct revamped ahead of Great Race
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]