S5000 to trial push-to-pass at open test day

A push-to-pass system leads a host of technical upgrades that will be trialled at today’s S5000 Open test at The Bend Motorsport Park.

Developed by Garry Rogers Motorsport, the upgrades will be tested on three dedicated cars at the South Australian circuit, following feedback from various teams and drivers.

The push-to-pass system under testing uses the car’s existing ECU to provide more throttle to its V8 engine, noting that S5000 uses drive-by-wire.

At this stage, the plan is for activations to be limited by discrete quantities, the figure still to be determined, with push-to-pass remaining active until the driver lifts off the throttle.

If the test proves a success, the system will be introduced at the first round of the 2022 S5000 Tasman Series at next month’s Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500.

Also being trialled today with a view to potential inclusion for the Tasman Series are an upgraded damper package, improved rear vision mirrors, a new rear wheel rim specification, exhaust adjustments, a modified accelerator pedal, and changes to the front and rear suspension.

The suspension changes are particularly notable considering the failures experienced when cars hit the ripple strip at Hidden Valley’s flip-flop in June, with Surfers Paradise and its harsh kerbs coming up.

Control tyre supplier Hoosier will also trial several new tyre compounds, ahead of a possible introduction to the category next year.

As well as serving as an opportunity to test the aforementioned technical items, the open day will also see a total of 17 drivers evaluate the S5000s across the category’s four teams.