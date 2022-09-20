Programme aims to drive women into motorsport

An introductory programme for women looking to get a start in motorsport will be held at Norwell Motorplex in October.

The Queensland Women’s Intro to Motorsport programme will take place at the purpose-built Gold Coast facility, on Sunday October 16, with sessions at 08:00 AEST and 11:00 AEST.

Supported by the Queensland Government, the initiative aims to drive interest in motorsport by educating participants about Motorsport Australia and how to get involved in the sport.

It presents an opportunity to learn the basics of motorsport, while networking with like-minded women.

The programme will commence with a brief introduction to car preparation and car control techniques, with experienced instructors to lead the motorsport activities on the day.

The motorsport activities will consist of a skid span session, where participants will work on basic skills like acceleration, braking, swerving, and slalom, before navigating a motorkhana course.

In addition to the practical exercises, participants will also spend plenty of time off track learning about the sport.

Participants will also be given all the required information on how to get a licence, enter an event, a calendar of upcoming events, as well as discounted speed licences to help them continue in the sport.

The event will also feature special guest speakers as well as a networking lunch.

Registration for the event costs $195 per participant.

Participants will need to provide their own road car.