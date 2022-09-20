Bathurst fan precinct revamped ahead of Great Race

A revamped Harris Park precinct has been unveiled ahead of next month’s Repco Bathurst 1000.

Located on the grandstand side of the Mount Panorama main straight, fans will be greeted with a new layout upon entering the circuit via the main gate.

Supercars has shown off renders, with the area set to include large interactive LED screens, a food court, an entertainment precinct, and what is being dubbed the Bathurst Public House.

An interactive Peter Brock display that commemorates 50 years since he won his first Bathurst crown will be the centrepiece.

The display will feature iconic Bathurst Supercars, including a tribute to Brock’s 1972 Great Race-winning Torana XU-1.

Other initiatives include the Harvey Norman SuperKids Zone, the Repco Trackside Store, Repco Garage and Pit Stop Challenge, as well as an armed forces display.

“This newly revamped Harris Park precinct has had a makeover that I think all fans coming to the Repco Bathurst 1000 will enjoy,” said Supercars CEO Shane Howard.

“This has been made possible through the support and vision of our friends at Repco.

“We’ve worked hard on this project together to ensure we honour the amazing history of this event as well as providing more entertainment and enhancing the overall fan experience.

“Whether it’s a fan’s first Bathurst 1000 or 50th, we are sure there is something for everyone.”

Repco CEO, Wayne Bryant, added: “It has been an absolute pleasure working with Supercars to reinvigorate the Harris Park precinct.

“We really want to deliver the best experience possible for the race fans, and I am confident everyone will love it.

“This is a special year for Repco, as we celebrate our centenary, so it is fitting that we will be sharing our motorsport history with the best fans in the world, at the best track in the world.

“In addition to all the fantastic activities in Harris Park, we have also worked with the Bathurst Regional Council on a very special once-in-a-lifetime display in the National Motor Racing Museum.

“This exhibition celebrates the rich motorsport history of Repco, and thanks to our friends at Supercars, will see several of the vehicles that are being displayed hit the track on Sunday morning.”

The 2022 edition of the Mount Panorama enduro takes place from October 6-9, with the Supercars Championship entry list now finalised.